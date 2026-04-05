'Welcome to the Jungle' Dubai shoot features Shetty yacht entrance Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Welcome to the Jungle will kick off filming in Dubai, with Suniel Shetty set for a big entrance on a 200-foot yacht.

The scene, inspired by the classic intro from Welcome (2007), will be filmed over three days and is expected to be one of the most expensive moments in the movie.

Director Ahmed Khan is at the helm, promising some serious visual flair.