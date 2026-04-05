'Welcome to the Jungle' Dubai shoot features Shetty yacht entrance
Welcome to the Jungle will kick off filming in Dubai, with Suniel Shetty set for a big entrance on a 200-foot yacht.
The scene, inspired by the classic intro from Welcome (2007), will be filmed over three days and is expected to be one of the most expensive moments in the movie.
Director Ahmed Khan is at the helm, promising some serious visual flair.
Film set for June 26 release
Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah chose Dubai despite some early challenges, making it the stage for this iconic sequence featuring Shetty alongside Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav, with a helicopter landing on the yacht for extra drama.
Shetty shared he's excited to return to Dubai given his long connection with the city.
The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt. It hits theaters June 26, 2026.