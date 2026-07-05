'Welcome to the Jungle' earns ₹105.15cr in India, ₹155.14cr worldwide
Entertainment
Welcome to the Jungle, the newest Welcome movie, just crossed ₹100 crore in India, earning ₹105.15 crore in nine days.
With Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty leading a star-studded cast, its global earnings have climbed to ₹155.14 crore.
'Welcome to the Jungle' outpaces 'Welcome'
After a slow start in week two, collections jumped 60% on Saturday thanks to strong mass appeal.
This film has now outpaced the first Welcome movie and is setting new records for the franchise, with director Ahmed Khan and producer Firoz Nadiadwala bringing together favorites like Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon.