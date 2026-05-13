'Welcome to the Jungle' eyes December 25 release

Akshay Kumar looks sharp in 'Welcome to the Jungle' poster

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:53 pm May 13, 202601:53 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced that his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle, will be his next theatrical release. The announcement was made on social media platforms on Wednesday. Donning a sharp, black suit and blue shirt, Kumar rocks shades and walks on a red carpet in the middle of a jungle in the poster. This film is a part of the Welcome film franchise and is set to hit theaters on December 25.