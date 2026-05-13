Akshay Kumar looks sharp in 'Welcome to the Jungle' poster
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced that his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle, will be his next theatrical release. The announcement was made on social media platforms on Wednesday. Donning a sharp, black suit and blue shirt, Kumar rocks shades and walks on a red carpet in the middle of a jungle in the poster. This film is a part of the Welcome film franchise and is set to hit theaters on December 25.
Star-studded lineup
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. The earlier installments featured actors like John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in addition to Kumar and Katrina Kaif.
New project
Other upcoming films of Kumar
In addition to Welcome to the Jungle, Kumar is also set to star in an untitled family comedy film alongside Vidya Balan. This project, also directed by Bazmee, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4. The actor was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy that hit theaters on April 17 and marked his long-awaited reunion with director Priyadarshan. This is still running in theaters.