Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's family comedy locks December release date

The upcoming comedy marks another collaboration between Kumar and Bazmee, who are known for delivering commercial entertainers. The film will feature an ensemble cast with Balan and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. It is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films.

Production milestone

Kumar, Balan's recent projects

This untitled project is also the 60th production of Sri Venkateswara Creations, a major milestone for the studio. Producer Dil Raju has brought this team together for the venture. Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, which is performing well at the box office. Balan played a key role in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, currently running in theaters.