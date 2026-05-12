Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's family comedy locks December release date
What's the story
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are set to reunite for an untitled family comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will hit theaters on December 4, 2026, producers Sri Venkateswara Creations announced on X on Tuesday. The project recently completed a major shooting schedule in Kerala, and makers are expected to release a new still featuring Kumar soon.
Cast details
More about the film and its cast
The upcoming comedy marks another collaboration between Kumar and Bazmee, who are known for delivering commercial entertainers. The film will feature an ensemble cast with Balan and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. It is produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films.
Production milestone
Kumar, Balan's recent projects
This untitled project is also the 60th production of Sri Venkateswara Creations, a major milestone for the studio. Producer Dil Raju has brought this team together for the venture. Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, which is performing well at the box office. Balan played a key role in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, currently running in theaters.