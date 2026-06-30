'Welcome to the Jungle' includes 'Angel Eyes' for Nadiadwala
Entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle just dropped, and fans spotted something sweet in the opening credits: a special Angel Eyes mention for producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Firoz Nadiadwala added this as a thank you for Sajid's constant support and generosity in the film industry.
It's a small but meaningful nod to their close bond.
'Welcome' 3rd film opens June 26
The movie, which hit theaters on June 26, 2026, is the third Welcome film and brings back the franchise's signature mix of comedy and action.
Akshay Kumar leads a packed cast including Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon, with Ahmed Khan directing all the fun.