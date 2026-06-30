'Welcome to the Jungle' includes 'Angel Eyes' for Nadiadwala Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Welcome To The Jungle just dropped, and fans spotted something sweet in the opening credits: a special Angel Eyes mention for producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Firoz Nadiadwala added this as a thank you for Sajid's constant support and generosity in the film industry.

It's a small but meaningful nod to their close bond.