'Welcome to the Jungle' releases June 26 Khan directs
Entertainment
Missed it in theaters? The latest Welcome movie, Welcome To The Jungle, dropped on June 26 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani leading the chaos.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, it's currently in theaters and will be available to stream on JioHotstar, possibly around eight weeks after release.
Politician tries to launder ₹2,000cr
This time, a shady politician tries to launder ₹2,000 crore by making a deliberately bad film. But things get wild when the movie crew shooting in a jungle gets mistaken for real soldiers during a terrorist attack.
Expect classic Welcome-style comedy with action and plenty of twists: Kumar plays Rajeev alongside Arshad Warsi and Raveena Tandon.