'Welcome to the Jungle' releases June 26 Khan directs Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Missed it in theaters? The latest Welcome movie, Welcome To The Jungle, dropped on June 26 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani leading the chaos.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, it's currently in theaters and will be available to stream on JioHotstar, possibly around eight weeks after release.