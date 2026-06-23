'Welcome to the Jungle' guns for massive release across theaters

Market dynamics

'Welcome to the Jungle' faces competition from these films

The film's wide release strategy comes amid stiff competition from other films. The source added, "Cocktail 2 has a decent hold while Main Vaapas Aaunga refuses to slow down." "Also, Hollywood superhero flick Supergirl and the much-awaited Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 4, are up for release this Friday as well." "These films will also require sufficient shows and hence, let's see how things unfold in the next 48 hours."