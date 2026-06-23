'Welcome to the Jungle' guns for massive release across theaters
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Welcome to the Jungle is set for a grand release on Thursday. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. Star Studio18 has devised a wide release strategy to ensure maximum visibility. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Welcome To The Jungle is a grand film meant for the big screen." "Due to the humour quotient and sprawling star cast, the film should open with a bang."
Release strategy
Distributor's show demand explained
The distributor has requested all shows in single-screen cinemas, with 7-8 shows in two-screen cinemas and 9-10 shows in three-screen cinemas. The demand increases for multiplexes, with 11-12 shows required in four-screen multiplexes, 13-14 in five-screen plexes, and a staggering 15-16 shows in six-screen cinema halls. For multiplexes with more than six screens, the studio has asked for three shows of the film per screen.
Market dynamics
'Welcome to the Jungle' faces competition from these films
The film's wide release strategy comes amid stiff competition from other films. The source added, "Cocktail 2 has a decent hold while Main Vaapas Aaunga refuses to slow down." "Also, Hollywood superhero flick Supergirl and the much-awaited Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 4, are up for release this Friday as well." "These films will also require sufficient shows and hence, let's see how things unfold in the next 48 hours."