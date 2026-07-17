'Welcome to the Jungle' slows down; total gross reaches ₹190cr
What's the story
The Bollywood film Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) has failed to maintain its momentum at the box office. After 21 days of release, the movie collected a net of ₹0.5 crore on Thursday, taking its total India net collection to ₹131.85 crore (₹156.65 crore gross). The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Raveena Tandon, among others, in lead roles.
Box office trend
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's box office journey has been steady but unimpressive. It opened with ₹3.75 crore on Day 0 (June 25, Thursday) and saw a significant jump to ₹15.25 crore on Day 1 (June 26, Friday).
The highest collection was recorded on Day 3 (Sunday) at ₹24.75 crore, while the lowest was on Days 20 and 21 (Wednesday and Thursday) with just ₹0.5 crore.
Despite the slow pace, it has earned ₹190 crore worldwide gross so far!
Market challenges
Competing with new releases
The film is facing stiff competition from new releases like Dhamaal 4 and Alpha. These movies have taken away a chunk of the audience, affecting Welcome 3's box office performance.
Now, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has entered the race.
Still, the total India gross collection of Welcome 3 currently stands at ₹156.65 crore and its overseas gross collection at ₹33.35 crore.