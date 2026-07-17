'Welcome to the Jungle' slows down; total gross reaches ₹190cr

The film's box office journey has been steady but unimpressive. It opened with ₹3.75 crore on Day 0 (June 25, Thursday) and saw a significant jump to ₹15.25 crore on Day 1 (June 26, Friday).

The highest collection was recorded on Day 3 (Sunday) at ₹24.75 crore, while the lowest was on Days 20 and 21 (Wednesday and Thursday) with just ₹0.5 crore.

Despite the slow pace, it has earned ₹190 crore worldwide gross so far!