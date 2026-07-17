'Dhamaal 4' nears ₹100cr in India after Day 7

On its seventh day (Thursday), Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹6cr across 11,006 shows in India. This is an 11.1% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.75cr.

The film's total domestic earnings have now reached ₹96cr net (₹114.49cr gross), putting it on the verge of entering the coveted ₹100cr club in India.