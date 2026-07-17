'Dhamaal 4' nears ₹100cr in India after Day 7
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, has crossed the ₹95cr domestic net mark on its seventh day. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie is now on the verge of entering the coveted ₹100cr club in India. However, it may face stiff competition from Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, releasing on Friday.
Box office performance
'Dhamaal 4' earns ₹6cr on Day 7
On its seventh day (Thursday), Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹6cr across 11,006 shows in India. This is an 11.1% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹6.75cr.
The film's total domestic earnings have now reached ₹96cr net (₹114.49cr gross), putting it on the verge of entering the coveted ₹100cr club in India.
International success
Film's overseas gross collections so far
The comedy franchise opened strongly with ₹14cr on Day 1 (July 10), followed by impressive growth over the weekend. The film's biggest single-day haul was on Sunday with ₹28.5cr.
Though collections witnessed a sharp correction on Monday, they stabilized well during the weekdays.
The film has also performed consistently overseas, adding another ₹1cr to its tally on Day 7 and pushing its total overseas gross to ₹18.25cr.
The global gross stands at ₹132.74cr.
Film overview
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 is the fourth installment of one of Bollywood's most successful comedy franchises that started in 2007.
The film follows another chaotic treasure hunt filled with slapstick humor, misunderstandings, and outrageous adventures.
The ensemble cast features Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Anjali Anand, among others.