'The Odyssey': Who plays who in Christopher Nolan's epic
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey is a Hollywood adaptation of Homer's epic poem. The movie hit theaters on Friday. It stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca who embarks on a 10-year-long journey home after the Trojan War. The film also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus's wife; Tom Holland as Telemachus, their son; and Zendaya as Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war. Here's a look at more characters from this star-studded film.
Supporting roles
Antinous, Menelaus, Helen, Clytemnestra
Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, a suitor of Penelope who plots to control Ithaca in Odysseus's absence.
Jon Bernthal portrays Menelaus, the king of Sparta and brother of King Agamemnon (Benny Safdie). Menelaus is also the husband of Helen of Troy.
Lupita Nyong'o plays dual roles as Helen and Clytemnestra.
Other notable cast members include Himesh Patel as Eurylochus (Odysseus's second-in-command), John Leguizamo as Eumaeus (a loyal swineherd), Bill Irwin as Polyphemus (a cyclops), and Samantha Morton as Circe (a goddess).
Additional roles
Sinon, Melantho, Melanthius
Elliot Page plays Sinon, a Greek soldier who helps mislead the Trojans during the Trojan horse plan.
Mia Goth appears as Melantho, one of Penelope's slaves who deceives her by working with Antinous.
Logan Marshall-Green plays Melanthius, a slave and servant of Queen Penelope who mocks Odysseus when he returns to Ithaca in disguise.
Special appearances
Travis Scott as the bard; James Remar as Tiresias
Travis Scott makes his acting debut as the bard in The Odyssey, a role that links ancient Greek lyrical storytelling with modern rap.
James Remar plays Tiresias, the blind prophet who guides Odysseus back to Ithaca. This film marks yet another collaboration between Nolan and Remar after Oppenheimer (2023).
The film is running in theaters now.