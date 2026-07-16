'Dhamaal 4' continues to mint money; global gross reaches ₹125cr

On its sixth day in theaters, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹6.75 crore net across 11,137 screens in India, per Sacnilk.

This marks a drop of 28.9% from the ₹9.5 crore it earned on Day 5.

The film's total earnings now stand at a domestic net of ₹90 crore and a domestic gross of ₹107.41 crore!

The global gross is at ₹124.66 crore.