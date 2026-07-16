'Dhamaal 4' continues to mint money; global gross reaches ₹125cr
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is enjoying a steady run at the box office. The film reached the ₹90 crore net mark in India on Wednesday (Day 6) and its worldwide gross collection has now surpassed the ₹124 crore mark. Despite a sharp drop in collections on Monday after a stellar opening weekend, the film's earnings have remained stable.
Earnings analysis
'Dhamaal 4': A look at opening weekend collection
On its opening day, Dhamaal 4 raked in ₹14 crore net in India, with the India gross at ₹16.8 crore. The film's overseas earnings added another ₹5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹21.8 crore.
Day 2 saw a jump to ₹22.5 crore net, pushing the domestic net to ₹36.5 crore and domestic gross to ₹43.8 crore; another overseas addition of ₹5 crore took the worldwide gross to ₹53.8 crore!
Latest update
Day 6 collection and domestic net total
On its sixth day in theaters, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹6.75 crore net across 11,137 screens in India, per Sacnilk.
This marks a drop of 28.9% from the ₹9.5 crore it earned on Day 5.
The film's total earnings now stand at a domestic net of ₹90 crore and a domestic gross of ₹107.41 crore!
The global gross is at ₹124.66 crore.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in a comedy franchise that began with its original film in 2007.
The movie features Warsi, Deshmukh, and Jaaferi from previous installments, along with Devgn.
However, it faced some backlash for jokes about actor Anjali Anand's weight.
Addressing the criticism, Anand took to social media to clarify her decision to join the project given the industry's harsh economic realities.