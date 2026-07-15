Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' is on fire; crosses ₹115cr globally

On Day 5, Dhamaal 4 witnessed a slight growth of 8.6% from the previous day (₹8.75cr), earning ₹9.5cr net across 11,077 shows.

This brought its total domestic performance to a net collection of ₹83.25cr and gross collection of ₹99.44cr in India.

Internationally, it added another ₹1.5cr on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹16cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹115.44cr, per Sacnilk.