Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' is on fire; crosses ₹115cr globally
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise Dhamaal, Dhamaal 4, has crossed the ₹115cr mark in worldwide gross earnings. The film is now eyeing a domestic net collection of ₹85-90cr by the end of its first week. Directed by Indra Kumar, it was released on July 10 and has been performing well despite a drop in collections during weekdays.
Box office update
Day 5: Slight growth in collections
On Day 5, Dhamaal 4 witnessed a slight growth of 8.6% from the previous day (₹8.75cr), earning ₹9.5cr net across 11,077 shows.
This brought its total domestic performance to a net collection of ₹83.25cr and gross collection of ₹99.44cr in India.
Internationally, it added another ₹1.5cr on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹16cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹115.44cr, per Sacnilk.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by veteran filmmaker Kumar, Dhamaal 4 continues a comedy franchise that started nearly two decades ago with its 2007 original.
The film features a chaotic treasure hunt led by an eccentric ensemble of characters and is filled with slapstick misadventures and family-friendly humor.
It stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ajay Devgn.
Before its release, the film faced mild social media backlash over weight-targeted jokes aimed at actor Anjali Anand (who is paired opposite Deshmukh).