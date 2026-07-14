Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' crosses ₹100cr globally in 4 days!

On its fourth day in theaters, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹8.35cr net across 10,598 shows in India. This is a massive drop of 70.7% from Sunday when it raked in ₹28.5cr.

The film's total domestic net collection now stands at ₹73.35cr (grossing ₹87.85cr).

It also added ₹1.5cr overseas on Day 4, taking its international gross to ₹14.5cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹102.35cr after four days!