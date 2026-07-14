Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4' crosses ₹100cr globally in 4 days!
What's the story
The latest installment of the slapstick comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, has crossed the coveted ₹100cr mark worldwide on its fourth day. Despite a significant drop in collections on Monday (Day 4), the film's strong opening weekend and nostalgic appeal helped it achieve this feat. The movie, which was released on July 10, opened with a net collection of ₹14cr and saw a sharp increase to ₹22.5cr on Day 2.
Collection details
'Dhamaal 4': Day 4 in numbers
On its fourth day in theaters, Dhamaal 4 collected ₹8.35cr net across 10,598 shows in India. This is a massive drop of 70.7% from Sunday when it raked in ₹28.5cr.
The film's total domestic net collection now stands at ₹73.35cr (grossing ₹87.85cr).
It also added ₹1.5cr overseas on Day 4, taking its international gross to ₹14.5cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹102.35cr after four days!
Box office comparison
Comparing 'Dhamaal 4' to other recent comedy films
In its first four days, Dhamaal 4 has stayed ahead of recent comedy releases. It collected ₹73.35cr in India net collections, while Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle earned ₹72.5cr during the same period.
Another comedy release featuring Kumar, Bhooth Bangla, had a total of ₹61cr in its first four days according to Sacnilk estimates.
Franchise success
More about 'Dhamaal 4'
Dhamaal 4 has also become the biggest opener in the franchise's history after its first weekend. Its three-day India net total of ₹65cr surpassed the opening weekend figures of Total Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, and the original Dhamaal.
The film is directed by Indra Kumar and features Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.