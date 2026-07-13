'Dhamaal 4' races past ₹90cr mark globally in opening weekend
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar and led by Ajay Devgn, has taken off to a stellar start at the box office. Released on Friday (July 10), Dhamaal 4 witnessed a massive growth in earnings on Day 3 (Sunday), raking in an impressive ₹28.5 crore. With this, the film's domestic net total stands at ₹65 crore after just three days of release!
Collection details
'Dhamaal 4' in numbers
On its opening day, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹14 crore across 10,669 shows. This increased to ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 across 10,954 shows and further jumped to ₹28.5 crore on Day 3 from a staggering 11,481 shows nationwide! The film added ₹5cr in gross overseas collections on the first day and another ₹5cr on the second day. With an additional ₹4cr on Sunday, the overall international gross is at ₹14cr.
Franchise success
Highest opening weekend for Kumar's comedy franchise
Dhamaal 4 has become the highest opening weekend collection for any of Kumar's comedy franchises. Its predecessor, Total Dhamaal (2017), earned ₹62.4cr in its opening weekend despite featuring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The second installment, Double Dhamaal (2011), only made ₹22.78cr with Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.
Franchise comparison
Will 'Dhamaal 4' beat this film's record?
The first Dhamaal (2007) only earned ₹8cr during its opening weekend but went on to collect ₹50.73cr at the worldwide box office. However, Total Dhamaal has already surpassed this figure in its opening weekend alone! Its next target is to beat Double Dhamaal's total lifetime worldwide box office collection of ₹70.54cr. The fourth installment has already earned ₹92cr globally (gross) in mere three days.
Future challenges
Competition ahead for 'Dhamaal 4'
Despite its impressive opening, Dhamaal 4 will soon face competition from Christopher Nolan's action-adventure fantasy epic The Odyssey, releasing on Friday (July 17). The Hindi film also stars Ravi Kishan as the main antagonist and is co-produced by Devgn Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.