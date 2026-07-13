'Dhamaal 4' races past ₹90cr mark globally in opening weekend

Collection details

'Dhamaal 4' in numbers

On its opening day, Dhamaal 4 collected a net of ₹14 crore across 10,669 shows. This increased to ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 across 10,954 shows and further jumped to ₹28.5 crore on Day 3 from a staggering 11,481 shows nationwide! The film added ₹5cr in gross overseas collections on the first day and another ₹5cr on the second day. With an additional ₹4cr on Sunday, the overall international gross is at ₹14cr.