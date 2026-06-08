'Welcome to the Jungle' trailer June 11 hits June 26
Entertainment
The trailer for Welcome to the Jungle, the newest comedy in the Welcome franchise, lands on June 11 with a big launch event.
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, this film brings Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal back together for more hilarious chaos.
The movie hits theaters June 26.
Trailer spotlights Kumar Shetty Rawal
Expect three minutes packed with wild jokes and signature punchlines, plus that unbeatable comic chemistry between Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal.
The film also features Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The trailer kickstarts a fresh wave of Welcome franchise fun for fans old and new.