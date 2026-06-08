'Welcome to the Jungle' trailer June 11 hits June 26 Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

The trailer for Welcome to the Jungle, the newest comedy in the Welcome franchise, lands on June 11 with a big launch event.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, this film brings Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal back together for more hilarious chaos.

The movie hits theaters June 26.