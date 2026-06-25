'Welcome to the Jungle' with 34 stars releases July 26

Khan juggled schedules amid 900 people

Putting together scenes for so many actors was no small task.

Khan said it felt like running a daily music concert: sometimes there were up to 900 people on set!

He had to juggle everyone's schedules and make space for 50 vanity vans and parking for 250 cars.

Even though it was hectic, he managed to keep things smooth by handling personal needs and avoiding conflicts among cast members.