'Welcome to the Jungle' with 34 stars releases July 26
Bollywood is going all out with Welcome to the Jungle, the third film in the Welcome series.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, this movie brings together a massive cast of 34 stars, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johnny Lever.
It's set for release on July 26 and marks a fresh direction for the franchise, with new faces like Disha Patani and Arshad Warsi joining in.
Khan juggled schedules amid 900 people
Putting together scenes for so many actors was no small task.
Khan said it felt like running a daily music concert: sometimes there were up to 900 people on set!
He had to juggle everyone's schedules and make space for 50 vanity vans and parking for 250 cars.
Even though it was hectic, he managed to keep things smooth by handling personal needs and avoiding conflicts among cast members.