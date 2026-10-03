Weller, 'Animal House' actress, dies at 79 after brief illness
Entertainment
Mary Louise Weller, best known for her role as Mandy Pepperidge in the cult classic Animal House, died at 79 after a brief illness.
Her longtime partner, Michael Roy Curtis, confirmed the news on October 1.
David Marks remembered her warmly: David Marks called her a "friend, actress, model, equestrian" in a heartfelt tribute.
Weller acted in film and television
Born in New York City in 1946, Weller started out with Hail! before making it big with Animal House alongside the late John Belushi.
She also appeared in The Bell Jar and TV shows like Starsky and Hutch.
After retiring from acting in 1982, she stayed creative, writing plays and staying active as an equestrian throughout her life.