'Werwulf' trailer shows Taylor-Johnson transform into werewolf on full moon
Entertainment
A new trailer for Werwulf has dropped, and it's giving us a better look at this dark period horror.
Timed perfectly with the full moon, the promo shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a man who turns into a werewolf.
The film's gothic vibe and supernatural twists are front and center.
'Werwulf' trailer introduces Depp and Dafoe
We get to meet key characters like Taylor-Johnson's what appears to be his wife (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and a determined knight (Willem Dafoe) out to hunt wolves.
The story mixes horror with themes of family and redemption, making it feel fresh for fans of both genres.
Werwulf hits theaters December 25, 2026, and yes, more full-moon-themed promos are coming soon to keep up the hype.