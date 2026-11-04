West brings 'Yeezy Season 01' back to LA runway
Entertainment
Kanye West is bringing Yeezy back to the runway for the first time since 2022.
The new show, "Yeezy Season 01," happens November 4 at Yeezy's new flagship store in Los Angeles, also a big milestone, since it's its first-ever physical shop.
Controversy cost brand partners, West apologized
Yeezy's last show made headlines for controversy, and after that, Kanye lost major brand partners and faced public backlash over his comments. He's since apologized.
This new show isn't just about clothes: it's a chance for both Kanye and Yeezy to reset their image in fashion.