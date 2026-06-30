West reportedly reaches settlement in Pisciotta sexual assault lawsuit
Entertainment
Kanye West is reportedly about to settle a sexual assault lawsuit brought by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.
The case centers on serious accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct, with both sides reaching a settlement in principle after mediation earlier this month.
Pisciotta alleges sexual misconduct West denies
Pisciotta's June 2024 lawsuit claims West sent her explicit messages and videos, behaved inappropriately (including alleged unwanted touching and drugging), and promised career opportunities that never happened.
She also accused him of wrongful termination and creating a hostile work environment.
West has denied all the allegations, and the court has paused further hearings while both parties finalize their agreement.