West to headline Wireless Festival 3 nights at Finsbury Park Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

Kanye West, now going by Ye, is set to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival from July 10-12 at Finsbury Park.

This marks his first UK show since Glastonbury 2015, and he'll be performing hits from across his career, including classics from The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo.