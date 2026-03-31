West to headline Wireless Festival 3 nights at Finsbury Park
Entertainment
Kanye West, now going by Ye, is set to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival from July 10-12 at Finsbury Park.
This marks his first UK show since Glastonbury 2015, and he'll be performing hits from across his career, including classics from The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo.
West's apology and festival comeback
Ye's return comes after a string of controversies, including anti-Semitic remarks that led Adidas to drop him in 2022 and a blocked entry into Australia in 2025.
Earlier this year, he publicly apologized for his actions, citing bipolar disorder.
Despite the backlash, Ye has slowly been making his way back into music festivals, headlining Rolling Loud California in 2024.