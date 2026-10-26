Weverse Con Festival 2027 debuts in New Delhi March 27-28
Entertainment
Big news for music fans: the Weverse Con Festival, usually held in South Korea, is making its international debut in New Delhi on March 27-28, 2027.
The event will take place at Yashobhoomi's Outdoor Expo Site and promises a blend of K-pop and Indian music vibes.
K-pop and Indian acts, tickets BookMyShow
Expect major K-pop acts like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM alongside Indian artists Gini and King.
Tickets come in five categories (₹2,499-₹14,499), with Mastercard pre-sale starting October 27 and general sales opening October 30 on BookMyShow.
This festival is all about bringing fans from both cultures together for a unique experience.