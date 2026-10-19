Weverse Con Festival debuts in New Delhi March 27-28, 2027
Entertainment
Big news for music fans: Weverse Con Festival is coming to India for the first time on March 27-28, 2027, in New Delhi.
The lineup brings together major K-pop acts, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), Hwasa, and LE SSERAFIM, alongside some of India's leading contemporary musical voices.
The festival is all about blending cultures and sharing great music.
Weverse Con lineup includes Indian artists
Along with the lineup, you'll catch Indian names like Gini, King, RANJ X Clifr, Reble, and DJ Zelo.
There's also a diverse roster featuring Bumzu, Dayoung, Eric Nam, Lara (KATSEYE), Lee Hyun, and Rhea Raj.
With this much variety on stage, it's shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend for anyone who loves live music and discovering new artists.