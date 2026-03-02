WGA cancels LA awards night amid ongoing strike

The PNWSU voted in January to authorize a strike with roughly 82% support. They're pushing for higher wages and fairer workplace policies. WGAW said it canceled the awards because it would not ask guests to cross a picket line, while the staff union accused management of warning the awards could be canceled and of trying to divide members.

WGA East's event will go ahead

While LA's ceremony is off, the Writers Guild of America East will still host its own event in New York on March 8—and LA nominees are welcome there.

All LA tickets will be refunded, with plans for a future celebration once things settle down.

Fun fact: filmmaker James Cameron was supposed to get a big honor at the canceled LA event!