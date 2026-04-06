WGA strikes 4-year deal with studios, boosting writers' health funding

Writers divided, AMPTP readies talks

Some big-name writers are giving a nod to the WGA leadership for steering through tough industry challenges, calling the deal a smart move to avoid bigger losses.

Still, others point out that problems like Los Angeles's shaky economy and ongoing union debates haven't gone away.

Up next, studio reps from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, are getting ready for talks with directors and actors, hoping this early agreement leads to smoother negotiations all around.