WGA strikes 4-year deal with studios, boosting writers' health funding
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) just made a surprise agreement with major studios, easing recent labor tensions between the WGA and studios.
The tentative four-year deal increases funding for writers' health plans and aims to keep things peaceful on the labor front, though not everyone is convinced it will fix issues like job security or affect production.
Writers divided, AMPTP readies talks
Some big-name writers are giving a nod to the WGA leadership for steering through tough industry challenges, calling the deal a smart move to avoid bigger losses.
Still, others point out that problems like Los Angeles's shaky economy and ongoing union debates haven't gone away.
Up next, studio reps from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, are getting ready for talks with directors and actors, hoping this early agreement leads to smoother negotiations all around.