WGA sues to block $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger
Entertainment
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is taking Paramount to court, hoping to stop its $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.
The WGA says this deal would make it even tougher for writers: fewer studios mean less competition, which could mean lower pay and fewer jobs.
California and 11 other states are also challenging the merger.
Paramount says merger will boost Hollywood
The WGA points out that when big companies merge, writers lose bargaining power, just like when the Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster deal was blocked over similar concerns.
On the flip side, Paramount insists this merger will actually help Hollywood grow, promising more movies in theaters and highlighting blockbuster franchises as proof they're still invested in great content.