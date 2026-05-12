Trisha's tattoo at Vijay's oath ceremony sparks speculation
What's the story
Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay took his oath of office with several celebrities in attendance. Among them was actor Trisha Krishnan, who was seen getting emotional during the ceremony. However, it was her tattoo that caught everyone's attention. For those unaware, Krishnan has a tattoo on the back of her right hand that appears to be a Taurus bull symbol, representing her zodiac sign.
Tattoo significance
Krishnan's tattoo becomes a topic of discussion
Many social media users have speculated that Krishnan's tattoo symbolizes and represents good luck, per FirstPost. Some even suggested that it might have played a role in Vijay's resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu elections, where his party TVK secured a significant majority. On the other hand, she also made the news for sharing a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "The love is always louder." This may be a response to trolling over her rumored relationship with Vijay.
Political approach
Vijay's unconventional campaign and landslide victory
Vijay's campaign for the 2026 Assembly polls was marked by an unconventional approach. He repeatedly claimed that the election was a battle between his party, TVK, and the ruling DMK, reported the outlet. Despite initial skepticism about this claim, Vijay's strategy proved effective as he won a majority. His campaign did not involve introducing candidates in all constituencies or traditional campaigning methods like addressing rallies, but relied heavily on social media and word-of-mouth endorsements from fans.