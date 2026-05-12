Trisha's tattoo at Vijay's oath ceremony sparks speculation

Tattoo significance

Krishnan's tattoo becomes a topic of discussion

Many social media users have speculated that Krishnan's tattoo symbolizes and represents good luck, per FirstPost. Some even suggested that it might have played a role in Vijay's resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu elections, where his party TVK secured a significant majority. On the other hand, she also made the news for sharing a cryptic post on Instagram that read, "The love is always louder." This may be a response to trolling over her rumored relationship with Vijay.