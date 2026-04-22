Viral clash video raises question: Is influencer Klaudia Glam alive?

Social media is abuzz with rumors about the fate of influencer Klaudia Glam (real name Klaudia Zakrzewska) after a horrific incident in London involving fellow influencer Gabrielle Carrington, better known as RIELLEUK. A group altercation in Soho, Westminster, on April 19, escalated when Carrington drove her Mercedes into three individuals, one of whom is Glam. The vehicle not only hit the 29-year-old, but it also dragged her when it was reversed. Disturbing clips from the night have gone viral online.

Identity confusion Details of the incident The incident took place around 4:30am on Argyll Street in England's Westminster, injuring three people. The police confirmed that one woman is critically injured, a man in his 50s has serious injuries, and another woman was treated for minor injuries, per Tribune. However, the authorities have not disclosed the identity of the critically injured victim. This has led to widespread speculation online about Glam's condition. Many netizens, including apparent friends of Glam, began posting condolences for her on Monday.

Legal proceedings Carrington arrested; Glam's condition remains unconfirmed Amid all this, Glam's mother, Kinga Boruc (@kingabw) on Instagram, posted a Story asking for prayers. This led X users to conclude that Glam was still fighting for her life. Carrington has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving. She remains in custody as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, Glam's fans are anxiously waiting for updates about her condition. Until officials or family members provide more information, claims about her death remain unverified.

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