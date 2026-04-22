What allegations does BTS creator Bang Si-hyuk face?

Bang Si-hyuk , the billionaire K-pop mogul and creator of the global sensation BTS , is facing possible arrest on charges of fraudulent trading. The allegations stem from claims that he misled investors in 2019 by suggesting that a public listing for his company HYBE was unlikely while secretly planning it. South Korean police have asked prosecutors to seek a court warrant over these accusations.

Alleged earnings Bang allegedly misled investors, earned millions The police claim that Bang earned around 200 billion won ($136 million) by misleading investors. The case has been ongoing for some time now, with raids at HYBE's headquarters, freezing of some of his assets, and calls for him to resign as chairman. Despite these allegations, the 53-year-old has maintained his innocence and, per the BBC, is currently prohibited from leaving the country while the investigation continues.

Market impact Under South Korean law, Bang could face life imprisonment The request for a warrant comes just weeks after BTS began a world tour, which is expected to generate over $1 billion for the company. HYBE's shares hit a four-year high when BTS announced their tour in January, adding over 1 trillion won to its market value. Under South Korean law, those convicted of making 5 billion won or more in illicit proceeds face between five years in jail and life imprisonment.

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Career path Who is Bang Si-hyuk? Bang's love for music started early, with him being a part of a middle school band that performed his songs. He co-founded JYP Entertainment in 1997 and later left to start Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE) in 2005. The company was behind BTS, which has since become one of the most successful pop groups globally, including being the first Korean act to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

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