'Schitt's Creek' and the art of building a thriving town

Schitt's Creek is a unique take on community transformation. The show follows the Rose family's journey of how they adapt to small-town life after losing their fortune. Through its narrative, Schitt's Creek shows how communities evolve and thrive when people come together with shared goals and mutual respect. Here, we take a look at what the show reveals about community transformation.

#1 Embracing diversity and inclusion One of the most remarkable things about Schitt's Creek is its representation of diversity and inclusion in a community. The show highlights how accepting people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences can create a more harmonious place. By featuring characters from different walks of life who live peacefully, it emphasizes how inclusivity is crucial for the growth of a community.

#2 Building strong relationships The relationships that Schitt's Creek showcases are at the heart of its story about transforming a community. The show highlights how powerful bonds between people help them grow, and the community flourish. By centering on true friendships and a loving family, it makes it clear that caring for one's relationships is important for any prosperous community.

#3 Encouraging local engagement In Schitt's Creek, local engagement is key to making the town a lively place to live in. The characters are involved in local events, businesses, and initiatives, which creates a sense of belonging among locals. This not only bolsters the community but also promotes economic growth by supporting local businesses.