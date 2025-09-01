How 'Schitt's Creek' captures the soul of small-town relationships

Schitt's Creek is a unique take on small-town life, with an emphasis on relationships in these towns. The show beautifully captures how relationships in such places are defined by the fact that they are familiar, supportive, and provide a sense of belonging. Through its characters, Schitt's Creek shows what relationships in small towns really look like. Here are a few things the show gets spot-on about them.

#1 Familiarity breeds connection If you've ever lived in a small town, you know how well you know everyone. Due to a limited population, everyone tends to know each other and live in tight-knit communities. Schitt's Creek exemplifies this with its characters who are bound to come across each other and share their struggles. This leads to deeper relationships as people understand each other's backgrounds. The show perfectly shows how such towns can help bond residents together.

#2 Supportive community networks The series highlights how small-town people often look out for each other during tough times. Be it extending a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on, these networks are important to keep a community together. Schitt's Creek depicts this through different stories where characters unite to help each other, emphasizing how mutual aid is essential to building strong bonds.

#3 Acceptance despite differences Small towns can have people from all walks of life, with different thoughts and ways of living. Schitt's Creek champions acceptance by depicting how its characters celebrate differences, instead of letting them divide us. This acceptance is important when cohabiting in proximity, as no one wants conflict to disrupt the peace in the community.