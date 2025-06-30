How 'The Crown' perfectly captures royal formalities

We all know that The Crown, the popular television series, does a brilliant job of portraying the British royal family. While some creative liberties are taken, the show accurately depicts several aspects of royal protocol. These protocols are crucial in keeping the traditions and formalities of royalty alive. Here's a look at them, to help understand how the monarchy works and stays true to its history.

Dress code Accurate depiction of formal attire In The Crown, we often see characters sticking to a strict dress code, and it is largely due to royal protocol. The royal family members are required to dress appropriately for different occasions, with detailed guidelines for formal events, casual outings, and public appearances. Their attention to attire reflects their status, and their respect for tradition.

Ceremonies Realistic portrayal of ceremonial events The series perfectly depicts various ceremonial affairs that are a quintessential part of royal life. From state banquets to official openings, these affairs follow a strict order and decorum. The Crown captures the grandeur and meticulous planning behind such affairs, emphasizing their importance in maintaining royal customs.

Hierarchy Faithful representation of hierarchical structure In The Crown, royal protocol carefully defines a well-structured hierarchy within the family, something that the show depicts perfectly. It clearly shows how seniority defines roles, responsibilities, and the delegation of work among family members. This hierarchy is crucial in determining decisions and public appearances. It makes sure each member of the royal family knows their special place and role in the monarchy, emphasizing tradition and order.

Titles Correct use of titles and address In The Crown, characters always address each other by their correct titles and refer to other royals as such. This is important to keep the respect and formality alive in the family as well as in public. The use of correct titles is reflective of a mind that understands the rank and tradition of royal protocol.