Brad Pitt's 5 iconic roles you just can't forget

Brad Pitt has dominated the film industry for decades, performing like a dream and leaving audiences across the world enthralled. Famous for his versatility and charisma, Pitt has been a part of a vast array of roles, all of which have been a testament to his acting skills. Here, we look back at five unforgettable performances by Pitt through the years.

Cult classic 'Fight Club': A cult classic In Fight Club, Pitt plays Tyler Durden, an iconic character in popular culture. His portrayal of the enigmatic and rebellious Durden is intense and captivating. The film delves into themes of identity and consumerism, with Pitt's performance at the heart of it. His ability to embody the character's anarchic spirit contributed a great deal to the film's lasting impact.

Gripping thriller 'Se7En': A gripping thriller In Se7en, Pitt plays Detective David Mills alongside Morgan Freeman. The gripping thriller explores the psyche of detectives on the trail of a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as motives for murder. Pitt's Mills is raw and emotional, perfectly capturing the frustration and determination of a detective on edge.

Unique tale 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button': A unique tale The Curious Case of Benjamin Button features Pitt in one of his most unique roles, that of Benjamin Button, a man who ages backward. The film spans several decades, giving us a glimpse of Button's extraordinary life journey. Pitt's performance is nuanced and heartfelt, perfectly conveying the complexities of living life in reverse.

Inspiring drama 'Moneyball': An inspiring sports drama In Moneyball, Pitt plays Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. The film narrates an inspiring tale of how data analytics can be used to create a competitive team with a limited budget. Pitt gives an engaging performance as Beane, portraying the latter's passion for baseball and his determination to challenge the traditional ways of doing things.