5 roles that prove Hugh Jackman can do it all

There's no denying that Hugh Jackman is one of the most versatile actors around, delivering unforgettable performances time and again. Be it in musicals or action-packed films, Jackman's roles have left a mark on the hearts of audiences across the globe. Here are five of Jackman's most iconic roles.

Wolverine 'X-Men' series: Wolverine's legacy Jackman's Wolverine in the X-Men series is probably his most famous role. For nearly two decades, he gave the character so much depth and ferocity that it became one of the most loved characters of superhero cinema. His dedication to the role was seen in his physical transformation and emotional depth, displaying both the fierce and vulnerable side of Wolverine.

Jean Valjean 'Les Misérables': A musical triumph In Les Misérables, Jackman tackled the difficult role of Jean Valjean. Not only did his performance prove his talent as an actor, but also as a singer. Adapting the film required him to express a plethora of emotions through song, and he did so with incredible finesse. For this role, he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

P.T. Barnum 'The Greatest Showman': A showstopper performance As P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman proved his flair for musical theatre once again. The film celebrated the life of Barnum as a showman and entrepreneur, with Jackman's charismatic performance at its center. His energy and enthusiasm brought the character to life, making the film a commercial success with audiences across the globe.

Keller Dover 'Prisoners': A gripping thriller role In the thriller Prisoners, Jackman played Keller Dover, a father desperate to find his missing daughter. The intensity of this role brought out Jackman's ability to portray raw emotion under pressure-filled circumstances. The film's suspenseful narrative was only elevated by his powerful performance as a man pushed to extreme measures.