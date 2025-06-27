Brad Pitt's $5.5M LA home 'ransacked' 

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt 's Los Angeles home was reportedly "ransacked" by burglars on Wednesday night, reported multiple portals. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the incident at around 10:30pm in the Los Feliz neighborhood. They didn't reveal the name of the owner initially, but as per the Associated Press, the address matches that of the actor. Three suspects allegedly broke into the residence through a front window, rummaged through the property, and then fled with various items.

Incident details Pitt was in London for 'F1' film's premiere recently LAPD confirmed that no one was at home during the burglary. The Oscar-nominated actor has been busy with a promotional tour for his upcoming film F1: The Movie. He was last spotted at the movie's international premiere in London on Monday. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris).

Property details Details of the stolen items and the property The burglars reportedly stole many items from the actor's house, but the exact list remains unknown. The property is said to have been purchased by Pitt for $5.5 million in April 2023, reported Traded. The house has three spacious bedrooms and is located near Griffith Park, close to the iconic Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles. It's surrounded by tall fences and lots of greenery, which keep it hidden from public view.