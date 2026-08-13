What was Jessica Lange's condition to return to 'AHS'?
What's the story
Jessica Lange, the 77-year-old actor, is returning to the upcoming season of American Horror Story (AHS) with a unique condition: she wants to sing. Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the show, revealed this during an interview with Vogue. He said, "I just thought the number 13 was infused with so much stuff in the horror genre, and I wanted to do a greatest hits season."
Details
'I knew that I could only do it with Jessica'
Murphy said, "I didn't know what it was, but I knew that I could only do it with Jessica."
"So we had dinner... and I pitched her, and she said, 'Great. I'm in as long as I have a musical number.'"
The upcoming season will feature classic characters from the show fighting an ultimate evil.
Legacy
Murphy on why Lange's return is significant
Murphy also emphasized the importance of Lange's return to AHS.
He said, "I think when you have a show like American Horror Story that has become so long-running and popular, you go back to the origin story of it."
"And Jessica, that first season, won every award on Earth."
Lange won two Emmys for her performances on the series.
Career
Lange had previously claimed she was done with 'AHS'
Lange has been a part of AHS for four seasons, playing memorable characters.
In March 2015, she had said at PaleyFest that she was "done" with the show after her stint in four consecutive seasons.
However, she made a cameo appearance in Season 8, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, in 2018.
Meanwhile, the 13th season of AHS will premiere on September 24.