Ariana Grande drops out of 'American Horror Story' Season 13
What's the story
Pop sensation Ariana Grande will not be part of the upcoming season of American Horror Story due to scheduling conflicts, reported Page Six. The 33-year-old singer was confirmed as a cast member for Ryan Murphy's horror franchise in October last year. However, she couldn't adjust her schedule after production dates were changed. The singer is currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which started in early June.
Confirmation details
Grande hasn't filmed anything for 'AHS'
Sources told Deadline that Grande has not filmed anything for the upcoming season of AHS. The pop star was set to join Murphy's ensemble cast, which includes Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe, among others. John Waters and Frances Conroy will also return.
Cast details
New cast members of 'AHS' S13
The upcoming season of American Horror Story will also see new faces such as Paul Anthony Kelly, Joey Pollari, and Berto Colon. They are all known for their work in other Murphy projects. The cast also includes Alex Consani and Avantika of Not Suitable for Work fame. It remains unclear which role Grande was scheduled to play.
Career highlights
Grande's previous collaboration with Murphy
Grande previously appeared in Murphy's Scream Queens series in 2015, alongside Roberts, Lea Michele, Lourd, Abigail Breslin, and Keke Palmer. She will soon be seen in the comedy sequel Focker-In-Law opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The Wicked actor will also reunite with Jonathan Bailey for the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George in 2027.