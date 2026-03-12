What's new on OTT platforms? 'Pennu Case' streaming now
Pennu Case, the 2026 Malayalam drama starring Nikhila Vimal, just landed on Prime Video after its recent run in theaters.
If you've got OTTplay Premium with Prime Video added, you can stream it now in Malayalam with English subtitles.
Cast and crew of 'Pennu Case'
Directed by Febun Siddharth, the film follows Rohini, who's accused of tricking several men with fake marriage promises, but is she really guilty or just misunderstood?
Alongside Vimal, you'll spot Hakkim Shajahan, Aju Varghese, and Ramesh Pisharody.
The movie features editing by Shameer Muhammed, visuals from Shinoz, and music supervision by Ankit Menon.
What to watch next?
If you're into Malayalam cinema, keep an eye out for Pennum Porattum, a satirical drama from first-time director Rajesh Madhavan.
It premieres on Netflix tomorrow (March 13), adding even more variety to your streaming queue.