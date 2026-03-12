What's new on OTT platforms? 'Pennu Case' streaming now

Cast and crew of 'Pennu Case'

Directed by Febun Siddharth, the film follows Rohini, who's accused of tricking several men with fake marriage promises, but is she really guilty or just misunderstood?

Alongside Vimal, you'll spot Hakkim Shajahan, Aju Varghese, and Ramesh Pisharody.

The movie features editing by Shameer Muhammed, visuals from Shinoz, and music supervision by Ankit Menon.