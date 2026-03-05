'Wheel of Fortune' gets Akshay Kumar as host

The show is 1 of the longest-running game shows globally

This isn't just another TV reboot—the original show is one of the longest-running game shows globally, running in over 60 countries.

The Indian version keeps the classic cash-prize wheel but adds Hindi phrases and local flavor to make it feel fresh.

With big sets, high rewards, celebrity episodes, and a clear focus on family audiences (think Kaun Banega Crorepati vibes), it's aiming to be your next binge-worthy watch—whether you're with family or catching up online.