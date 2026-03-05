'Wheel of Fortune' gets Akshay Kumar as host
Wheel of Fortune, the legendary game show, just got an Indian twist with Akshay Kumar as host.
It kicked off on January 27, 2026, on Sony TV and Sony LIV, and already has heavy hitters like Maruti Suzuki and Maaza backing it, plus partners like Acko and StockGro.
The show is 1 of the longest-running game shows globally
This isn't just another TV reboot—the original show is one of the longest-running game shows globally, running in over 60 countries.
The Indian version keeps the classic cash-prize wheel but adds Hindi phrases and local flavor to make it feel fresh.
With big sets, high rewards, celebrity episodes, and a clear focus on family audiences (think Kaun Banega Crorepati vibes), it's aiming to be your next binge-worthy watch—whether you're with family or catching up online.