'Wheel of Fortune' India spins in with Akshay Kumar on January 27 Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Get ready—"Wheel of Fortune" is coming to India, hosted by Akshay Kumar!

The show premieres January 27 and will air weeknights at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

This legendary game show, famous worldwide since 1975, lets contestants spin a giant wheel and solve word puzzles for prizes.