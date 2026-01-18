'Wheel of Fortune' India spins in with Akshay Kumar on January 27
Entertainment
Get ready—"Wheel of Fortune" is coming to India, hosted by Akshay Kumar!
The show premieres January 27 and will air weeknights at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.
This legendary game show, famous worldwide since 1975, lets contestants spin a giant wheel and solve word puzzles for prizes.
Where can you watch it?
Catch all the action on Sony Entertainment Television or stream episodes anytime on Sony LIV.
What's new and exciting?
Akshay Kumar returns to TV hosting after a long break, bringing fresh energy to the Indian version.
With its mix of luck, wordplay, and big production values (think: giant spinning wheel), it's designed for fun family viewing—no matter your age.