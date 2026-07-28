When is 'Love & War' first-look coming?
What's the story
The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War are gearing up to reveal the first official look of the film in the coming months, reported Variety India. The big reveal is likely to happen before the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 on Diwali 2026. Although an exact date is yet to be confirmed, it will reportedly happen soon as it'll kickstart the promotional campaign for its January 21, 2027 release.
Actor's update
Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his presence in both films recently
Ranbir Kapoor recently confirmed his involvement in both Ramayana: Part 1 and Love & War during a fan interaction at San Diego Comic-Con.
The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, but the rest of the cast remains undisclosed.
Despite alleged look photos of the actors circulating on social media, fans have been advised to wait for official character reveals.
Film details
More about 'Love & War'
Directed by Bhansali, Love & War is being described as an intense romantic drama set against the backdrop of military conflict.
Interestingly, it's a project of reunions. Kapoor and Bhansali have worked together in Saawariya; Kapoor starred with Bhatt in Brahmastra and Kaushal in Sanju.
Meanwhile, Bhatt and Kaushal co-starred in Raazi.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, here's what the lead actors are up to
Coming to the lead actors' upcoming projects, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also starring Sai Pallavi and Yash. A second part will arrive in 2027.
Bhatt's action thriller Alpha with Sharvari was released in July.
Kaushal's last release was Laxman Utekar's hit film Chhaava (2025), where he played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.