Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to release in April, confirms director

Director Jeethu Joseph has announced that his much-anticipated film Drishyam 3 will be released in April. The filmmaker urged viewers to watch the movie without high expectations. He made this announcement during the inauguration of the Centre for Advanced Uro-Oncology at Rajagiri Hospital. "Drishyam is a film that has influenced many people... The film can be watched in theaters in the first week of April without any big expectations," he said.

Upcoming project Joseph's upcoming film 'Valathuvashathe Kallan' to release in January In addition to Drishyam 3, Joseph also spoke about his upcoming film Valathuvashathe Kallan, which is set to release on January 30. The director expressed confidence in the movie and described it as a "good film." The teaser for Valathuvashathe Kallan was released recently and it promises a mystery story in Joseph's signature style. The film stars Biju Menon and Joju George in lead roles.

Actor's anticipation Mohanlal's excitement for 'Drishyam 3' Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, earlier expressed his excitement about returning to the character. He described it as meeting an old friend again but with new secrets. Meanwhile, Joseph compared life to cinema at the event where he made the announcement. He said "diseases enter life just like unexpected twists in films" and emphasized the importance of fighting everything with confidence.