When Remo D'Souza had heart attack, Salman Khan was there
Remo D'Souza just shared how Salman Khan was a huge support when he had a heart attack in 2020.
The scary part? Remo, who's super into fitness, felt unwell at the gym, sat in the lift and experienced chest discomfort and nausea before he was supposed to shoot for Bigg Boss that day.
His wife Lizelle rushed him to the hospital, where doctors found a 100% blockage in one artery and took him straight into surgery.
'There's a reason why he is so loved'
Remo said, "Salman was constantly with my wife on the phone, from the time I went inside the operation theater to the time I came out, in the ICU and on the bed. He was there throughout," and added, "There's a reason why he is so loved. He has a golden heart."
When Salman called back, he had already spoken to everyone at the hospital. Doctors credited Remo's fitness for helping him walk in despite such a serious issue.
Remo promised Lizelle he'd be okay
Remo couldn't believe someone as fit as him could have a heart attack.
Lizelle described his pain as feeling like "it felt like something was stuck in his chest," but even his Apple Watch didn't pick up anything wrong.
Before surgery, she told him not to let her down—he promised he wouldn't.