When Remo D'Souza had heart attack, Salman Khan was there

'There's a reason why he is so loved'

Remo said, "Salman was constantly with my wife on the phone, from the time I went inside the operation theater to the time I came out, in the ICU and on the bed. He was there throughout," and added, "There's a reason why he is so loved. He has a golden heart."

When Salman called back, he had already spoken to everyone at the hospital. Doctors credited Remo's fitness for helping him walk in despite such a serious issue.