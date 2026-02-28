When Salman offered to help Sudhaa's ailing mother
Sudhaa Chandran shared that Salman Khan once offered her help when her mother was battling cancer.
During a recent interview, she recalled his assistant calling her on set saying, "Sir wants to speak to you," and when she went to him Salman told her, "I heard your mother has cancer; do you need any help?"
This is what Khan told her
Chandran was stunned by how Khan knew about her mom's illness.
When she asked, he simply said, "That's beside the point. You need help or not? If you need help, one call away, I will be there for you."
She called him "incredible" and said his kindness truly earned her respect.
Chandran has overcome many challenges in life
Known for TV shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz and Naagin, Chandran has overcome major personal challenges—including losing a leg to amputation—yet continues to shine as one of India's most talented actors and dancers.