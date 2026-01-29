'Bridgerton' returns today: When to watch S04 in India
What's the story
The much-anticipated fourth season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton is set to premiere in India on Thursday. Starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as the lead pair, this season will be divided into two parts, with the second part dropping on February 26. The show is based on Julia Quinn's book series of the same name and follows the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton siblings. In India, the first four episodes will drop at 1:30pm on January 29.
Plot details
'Bridgerton' S04 to explore Benedict's love story
The upcoming season will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, as seen in Quinn's book An Offer from a Gentleman. The plot will introduce Sophie Baek, the maid who captivates Benedict at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother, Violet Bridgerton. The series will delve into their romance amid the challenges of Regency England.
Series tradition
We've already witnessed the love stories of 3 Bridgertons
As with previous seasons, Bridgerton S04 will focus on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. The show has previously explored the lives and loves of Anthony, Colin, and Daphne. The other siblings are Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. The series has become a global sensation since its debut in 2020 and is among Netflix's most-watched shows.