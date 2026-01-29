Are you excited?

'Bridgerton' returns today: When to watch S04 in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:58 am Jan 29, 202610:58 am

The much-anticipated fourth season of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton is set to premiere in India on Thursday. Starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as the lead pair, this season will be divided into two parts, with the second part dropping on February 26. The show is based on Julia Quinn's book series of the same name and follows the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton siblings. In India, the first four episodes will drop at 1:30pm on January 29.