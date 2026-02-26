'Bridgerton' S04: When does Part 2 drop on Netflix?

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be available on Netflix India at 1:30pm. The final four episodes are titled Yes or No, The Passing Winter, The Beyond, and Dance in the Country. This season will wrap up the story with eight episodes. The show also stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, and Luke Newton in key roles.

Previous episodes

What happened in 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Part 1?

In the first part of Season 4, Benedict finally moved on from his obsession with the mysterious "Lady in Silver" and fell for Sophie. However, he unknowingly proposed to her as his mistress, without realizing she was the same person. This proposal deeply hurt Sophie because of her illegitimate status and upbringing as a servant, creating a central conflict for Part 2. Will Benedict finally realize his mistake?