'Bridgerton' S04 review: Part 01 is worth the wait

Dearest gentle viewer, it's time. The fourth season of Bridgerton , inspired by Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, is finally out on Netflix . The first part, released on Thursday, comprises four episodes, while the remaining four episodes will premiere on February 26. The new episodes focus on the fairy tale romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and a maid, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Plot It's time for Benedict to find a match At a masquerade ball, Benedict is drawn to a mysterious, beautiful lady, who's later revealed to be Sophie, a maid at Penwood House. Her father passed away years ago, and she now works for her stepmother and her two daughters. Fate repeatedly brings Benedict and Sophie together, and, unaware of her true identity, Benedict falls head over heels for her.

#1 Is Benedict finally ready to commit? The swoon-worthy, mesmerizing romance that catapulted the show to global acclaim takes center stage once again. We spend a lot of time with Sophie and Benedict; her gorgeous looks and talents win him over, while his chivalry and kindness make her heart skip a beat. Their tender romance develops on a rainy, frosty night, and their similar personalities blur all differences between them.

#2 Their romance keeps us intrigued Sophie-Benedict's love story sharply contrasts with the will-they-won't-they romances of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Theirs is a Cinderella story; she's a poor maid, tortured by her callous stepmother, and he's her knight in shining armor. But, will the chasm in their social standings tear them apart?

#3 The servants become central to the story this time The show takes its time to develop the central characters' relationships. Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) discuss their respective marital lives, and Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and Marcus (Daniel Francis) finally seal their relationship. Another interesting aspect of this season is the focus on the servants' lives. They blend into the background, make no noise, and finally, they're ready to drive the narrative.

#4 But, you'll miss several beloved characters Kate and Anthony are still in India, and Daphne is at her marital home (she's hardly mentioned). Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope, the heart of S03, only feature in special appearances, and Bridgerton feels incomplete without all these characters. Thus, the show, ready to shed its old identity, works extra hard to make the new additions (Sophie, her stepmother, and the stepmother's daughters) memorable.