When, where to watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' on OTT
What's the story
The much-awaited 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is nearly here! The show will premiere on Colors TV on July 25. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm. It will be available to stream on JioHotstar at the same time. A new promo, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming season, has also been released.
Contestants
All about the upcoming season
This season, familiar faces like Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, and Gaurav Khanna will be seen alongside new contestants. In a first for the show, past participants who never won will also compete. The season was filmed in Cape Town and nearly didn't happen after Banijay Asia dropped out as producer last year. However, Colors TV managed to find a new production house just in time.
Show updates
Rumored top finalists and production delay
Early buzz suggests Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi are the top finalists. The show was originally set to start production in mid-2025 but was delayed due to Banijay Asia's exit as producer. That's why the annual show missed its premiere last year, and a new season is arriving after two years. Despite these hurdles, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is back on track with a new production house.