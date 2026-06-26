'KKK 15' will air on weekends, starting this July

When, where to watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:50 am Jun 26, 202610:50 am

What's the story

The much-awaited 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is nearly here! The show will premiere on Colors TV on July 25. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm. It will be available to stream on JioHotstar at the same time. A new promo, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming season, has also been released.