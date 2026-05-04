When, where to watch Met Gala 2026 in India

The Met Gala 2026 is set to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Costume Art," which will open the Met's new Conde M. Nast Galleries and explore representations of the dressed body over nearly 5,000 years. The dress code for this year is "Fashion Is Art."

Hosts Who are the co-chairs of Met Gala 2026? The gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. A host committee led by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz will also be a part of the event. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the honorary chairs for this year's gala.

Indian representation Karan Johar to make his Met Gala debut Bollywood director Karan Johar is reportedly set to make his Met Gala debut this year, donning a custom outfit by designer Manish Malhotra. Other Indian celebrities like Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla are also expected to attend. The guest list of the gala usually ranges from 400-450 invitees, with names such as LISA, Zendaya, Rihanna, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family being probable attendees.

Advertisement