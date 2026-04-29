Met Gala 2026: Theme, co-chairs, guest list, where to watch
What's the story
The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new Conde Nast Galleries. The theme for this year's event has been announced as Costume Art, with the official dress code being Fashion is Art. The gala will be live-streamed online for fans to enjoy and critique alike. Here are the details you need to know.
Co-chairs
Co-chairs and host committee for this year's event
The co-chairs for this year's Met Gala include Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams. Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are the honorary co-chairs. The celebrity host committee consists of Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and Lisa of BLACKPINK. Other co-chairs include Anthony Vaccarello, Gwendoline Christie, Paloma Elsesser, Chloe Malle, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A'ja Wilson, and Yseult.
Streaming details
When and where to watch the event
The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be live-streamed on May 4 from 6:00pm EDT/3:00pm PST on Vogue's YouTube and TikTok accounts. For Indians, the time is 3:30am on May 5. The guest list for the event is always a closely guarded secret, but fans can expect a mix of familiar and new faces. Names of Kim Kardashian, Julia Garner, and Hailey Bieber have come up. Notably, this year marks Beyoncé's return to the gala after a decade-long hiatus.