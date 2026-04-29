Biggest night for fashion enthusiasts is nearly here

Met Gala 2026: Theme, co-chairs, guest list, where to watch

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:14 pm Apr 29, 202604:14 pm

What's the story

The 2026 Met Gala is set to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new Conde Nast Galleries. The theme for this year's event has been announced as Costume Art, with the official dress code being Fashion is Art. The gala will be live-streamed online for fans to enjoy and critique alike. Here are the details you need to know.